Children Sing as Destroyed Russian Tank Parked in Front of Russian Embassy in Berlin

A destroyed Russian tank was put on display outside the Russian Embassy in Berlin on Friday, February 24, on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

According to German outlet Bild, the T-72B tank was destroyed by a mine near Kyiv on March 31, and arrived in front of the embassy in Berlin at 1 am on Friday.

Organizers Enno Lenze and Wieland Giebel worked for months to get the tank to its location, the outlet said.

“This tank is intended to be a sign of our protest against Russia’s war and to express our solidarity with Ukraine,” Giebel said, as quoted by Bild.

Video posted by Lenze shows a children’s choir singing Ukraine’s national anthem in front of the embassy. Credit: Enno Lenze via Storyful