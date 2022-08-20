Children Rescued From School Bus Stuck in Arizona Floodwaters

Dozens of students were rescued after the school bus they were travelling on became trapped in floodwaters in Picture Rocks, Arizona, on Friday, August 19, local officials said.

Footage by Branderose Marie shows the children being lifted out of the bus from the rear exit and moved onto a new bus.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported that 39 school children and two bus drivers were rescued by deputies and firefighters. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Picture Rocks on Friday and warned against driving through flood waters. Credit: Branderose Marie via Storyful