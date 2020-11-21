Children Rescued from Honduran Village Hit by Deadly Landslide

Several children were rescued from a village in eastern Honduras, where a landslide reportedly claimed the lives of at least eight people, the country’s military reported on November 20.

According to local reports, the landslide occurred on Wednesday, November 18, in the municipality of San Manuel Colohete. In addition to the eight people reported killed, at least one more person was missing. This video, posted by the Honduran military, shows children evacuated from the village, identified as Mancincales.

Honduras and neighboring Nicaragua were reeling after Hurricane Iota tore through both countries — just weeks after Hurricane Eta did the same. Aid officials were concerned that the tens of thousands of Hondurans who sought safety in shelters around the country were in danger of being exposed to the coronavirus. Credit: Fuerzas Armadas de Honduras via Storyful