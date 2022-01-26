Children Rejoice in Jordan as Winter Storm Brings Snow to Middle East

Children scampered out to play in freshly fallen snow in Amman, Jordan, on January 26, as a cold front moved across the eastern Mediterranean.

The storm, which earlier this week impacted Greece and Turkey, caused officials in Jordan to close some roads, according to local reports.

Residents of Amman and other cities in the region, including Jerusalem, posted videos of snow falling on Wednesday. This footage, livestreamed by Yousef Shishani, shows children playing in the snow on Wednesday evening. Credit: Yousef Shishani via Storyful