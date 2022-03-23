Children of Kharkiv Emergency Crews Stage Puppet Show in Shelter

The children of State Emergency Service (SES) rescuers working in Kharkiv put on a puppet show in a shelter, footage released on March 21 shows.

Footage released by the SES in Kharkiv shows a stretched out sheet and figurines being used to stage the show. The children can also be seen eating biscuits and candy.

According to a report by the Ukrainian public broadcaster, Suspilne, the show was put on by 10 teenagers to distract and entertain the younger children in the shelter.

On March 22, Suspilne reported that Kharkiv officials asked residents to hide in shelters from ongoing Russian shelling, as there were no safe areas in the city. Credit: SES Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]