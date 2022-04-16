Children take Harry and Meghan for a spin at Invictus Games
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been driven around a track by children in toy cars at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Prince Harry also took part in a Land Rover driving challenge, navigating an obstacle course of bridges, ramps and rocks. The couple are in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games which supports the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans through sport, and Jaguar Land Rover is a sponsor of the event.