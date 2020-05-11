Children Delighted as May Hailstorm Hits New York City

Hail fell in parts of New York City on May 11, adding to the extreme weather, including snow flurries and heavy winds, that have characterized the last week in New York.

This video was taken by a resident of Staten Island, where several uploaders recorded hail piling up near their homes. Children can be heard yelling excitedly in the background as the hail falls.

In nearby Coney Island, hail was also filmed.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm passing through the area on Monday afternoon was expected to bring wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Credit: @dnj1999 via Storyful