Children in Arizona Begin Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Kids aged between 5 and 11 began receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine doses on November 3, following approval from the Centers for Disease Control.

These videos posted to Instagram by momendeavors shows her two children receiving the vaccine at a clinic in Peoria, Arizona.

The CDC voted unanimously to recommend the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11, which could be given at any of “tens of thousands of locations including pharmacies, pediatricians’ offices, schools, and more,” the White House said. Credit: momendeavors via Storyful