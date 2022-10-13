Child Rescued After Six Hours Under Rubble Following Strike in Mykolaiv, Official Says

An 11-year-old boy was rescued by Ukrainian emergency services after spending six hours under the rubble of a destroyed building in Mykolaiv on Thursday, October 13, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration said.

According to the city’s mayor, two upper floors of the five-story building were completely destroyed by a Russian shell. The rest collapsed into rubble, he said.

“The child received medical care. The search operation for seven more people is ongoing.” Vitaliy Kim said in a Telegram post.

At least one man died in the strike, Kim said. Credit: Vitaliy Kim via Storyful