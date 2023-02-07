Child Pulled Alive From Rubble by Turkish Rescue Team

A nine-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Gaziantep, Turkey, footage released on Tuesday, February 7, shows.

Video released by Turkey’s Gendarmerie General Command shows rescuers pulling the young girl to safety in Gaziantep in the country’s southeast.

The death toll from a powerful 7.8-magnitude quake and numerous aftershocks was nearing 5,000 in Turkey and Syria by Tuesday morning. Credit: @jandarma via Storyful