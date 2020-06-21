Child Pauses Basketball Practice to Hide From Passing Police Car in Connecticut

A Connecticut father said his 10-year-old son stopped playing basketball and hid when he saw a police car approaching their home on June 6.

Stacey Pierre-Louis shared footage of his son, Eliah Pierre-Louis, practicing basketball in front of their Trumbull home when a police car drove by. The video shows Eliah moving behind a vehicle in the driveway until police were out of sight, then resuming his practice.

On instagram, Stacey Pierre-Louis said Eliah told him he stopped playing “because they killed George Floyd.” Credit: Stacey Pierre-Louis via Storyful