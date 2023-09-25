Child Killed, Others Missing After Floods in Guatemala, Officials Say

At least one child was killed and 19 people were missing after river flooding washed out an encampment in Guatemala City, officials said on Monday morning, September 25.

According to the municipal firefighters of Guatemala City, homes in a settlement near the Naranjo Bridge were swept away by river flooding.

The body of a five-year-old girl was pulled from the debris, firefighters confirmed. Mixto Mayor Neto Bran said 19 people were missing and offered his prayers.

Video from rthe Bomberos Municipales shows rescue efforts underway near the Dios es Fiel settlement in Guatemala City on Monday. Credit: Bomberos Municipales via Storyful