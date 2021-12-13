Child killed in hit-and-run near ABQ BioPark

A child was killed in a hit-and-run near the ABQ BioPark Sunday night. Albuquerque police said officers responded to the incident near Central Avenue and Tingley Drive around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

