Child fires gun on a playground in Norman, police say

The Canadian Press

BOSTON (AP) — Marc Staal’s first goal of the season was the tiebreaker with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves, leading Detroit to a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, the Red Wings’ 3,000th victory. Filip Zadina also scored for Detroit, which won its third straight and raised the franchise's all-time point total to 7,001. David Pastrnak scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 16 shots. The Bruins had won five of their las