A child dies in Gaza every 10 minutes - WHO chief

STORY: He said that half of Gaza's 36 hospitals and two-thirds of its primary healthcare centers were not functioning and those that were operating were way beyond their capacities, describing the healthcare system as being "on its knees."

"Tens of thousands of displaced people sheltering at hospitals, families crammed into overcrowded schools, desperate for food and water. More than 10,800 people have now been killed in Gaza. Almost 70% of them, women and children," Ghebreyesus told the 15-member council.

"On average, a child is killed every 10 minutes in Gaza," Ghebreyesus said.

Since October 7, the WHO has verified more than 250 attacks on Gaza's healthcare system as well as 25 attacks on health care in Israel.

Israel says Hamas hides weapons in tunnels under hospitals, charges Hamas denies.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan told the Security Council that Israel had created a task force to establish hospitals in southern Gaza.

"Israel is in advanced talks with the United Arab Emirates, with the ICRC and with other European countries regarding the establishment of field-hospital and floating-hospital ships," Erdan said.

The Security Council stood for a moment of silence at the start of the meeting to remember civilians killed in Israel and Gaza, along with 101 people working with the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA).