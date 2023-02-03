A child dies after being hit by freight train in Germany

STORY: Tragedy hit the western German town of Recklinghausen, after two children were apparently hit by a train along a railway line.

One of them was killed, and the other seriously injured and sent to hospital.

Police who were called to the scene searched the tracks with torches and drones.

The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul, arrived and was seen being briefed about the situation.

REUL: “I am very affected by this, I was at an event. This is something that affects you and when you know there's nothing you can do but think of wise words, it's horrible. Children and trains and at such a young age, it's just horrible what happened here and one can only hope the parents will have the strength to overcome this great misfortune or there are a lot of people who will help the parents. And naturally our thoughts are with the child who is in hospital so this will turn out well.”

Local media say the victims were dragged by a freight train for several hundred meters, and the incident happened near a former freight yard.

Authorities have yet to disclose the gender and age of the victims.