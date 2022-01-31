Child accidentally shoots 7 year old

The Canadian Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the