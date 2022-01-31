Child accidentally shoots 7 year old

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr
Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House
The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai
Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.
HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd
TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran
CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail
The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, and the Timberwolves routed the shorthanded Utah Jazz 126-106 on Sunday night. Towns caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 16 straight points as the Wolves pushed their four-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth quarter. McDaniels’ 22 points came on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 from deep. Utah didn’t have much of an answer for T
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period Saturday night. Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime. Brett Howden and William Carrier both had a goal and an assist. Vegas won the shootout 4-3 and finished 2-1-1 on a challenging road trip. Before the game, coach Pete DeBoer said “
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa
Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes
Doug Taylor decided to make his own curling stones last year when the COVID-19 pandemic meant he couldn't do much else. This year — with facilities closed — he decided to make his own rink on the Gatineau River in Chelsea, Que. The 5,500-square-foot rink sits on river ice that's about 30 centimetres thick, Taylor estimated. That's also how thick the Rideau Canal has to be before skaters can hop on. "It's a fair amount of work because every time it snows or every time the river changes, and it ch
CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game
Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,
DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev