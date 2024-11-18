Chiefs vs. Bills highlights Week 11
Watch highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills during the 2024 NFL season.
The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry saw a brand new legendary chapter written on Sunday.
Despite blowing nobody out, the Chiefs remain the league's only undefeated team.
What are the best matchups remaining this NFL season?
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
Will Levis has been limited at practice all week with his shoulder injury.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
The Cougars' undefeated season ended on Saturday night.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 11's top fantasy developments, including a huge bounce-back performance for Anthony Richardson.
Bowers is fulfilling expectations as a top NFL tight end in his rookie season.
Sunday Night Football is all about jockeying in the AFC standings in Week 11.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Nix threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns to help keep the Broncos in control of the final playoff berth in the AFC.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.
Hunter is -500 to win the award with two weeks to go in the regular season.
The Bulldogs are right back in the SEC title and playoff race with a statement win over the Vols.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said three passengers had been transported to local hospitals.
On this week's overreaction pod, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde unpack the tight conference races that will impact the College Football Playoff seeding. They kick off that discussion with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who is framing the Bulldogs as being counted out by the playoff committee.
Colorado's biggest fan received a heartwarming gesture from the crowd at Folsom Field during the Buffaloes' win over Utah.
Over 20 teams can claim they have a path to the College Football Playoff with two weeks to go in the regular season.