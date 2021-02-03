Chiefs hold the ultimate trump card in Super Bowl
You can't write off Tom Brady and the Bucs, but if Patrick Mahomes does his thing on Sunday the Chiefs will once again be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Just over a month after winning the U.S. Open in September 2019, things changed in a big way for Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu. A knee injury suffered in October 2019 began a 15-month inactive stretch that is set to end when Andreescu plays her first match at the Australian Open, which starts Monday (Sunday night in Canada). Here is a look at what's transpired for Andreescu since the day she hurt her left knee in China: Oct. 30, 2019: Andreescu is eliminated from championship contention at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China when she retires from a match against Karolina Pliskova with a knee injury. Oct. 31, 2019: Andreescu withdraws from the WTA Finals prior to her final round-robin match against Elina Svitolina. "It's the last tournament of the season," Andreescu said. "You want to go all out, but stuff happens. You just got to take a step back, re-evaluate. That's what I did. I think this is the best decision for me right now.'' Nov. 4, 2019: Andreescu's coach Sylvain Bruneau says he hopes the injury will not affect off-season training. No exact details of her injury are released. "We're seeing a few doctors now and it looks like she's going to need some time off and she's going to need rehab,'' Bruneau said. "But it seems like it will hopefully be under control and it's not going to be something that's going to be too serious. So hopefully that's the case.'' Dec. 9, 2019: Andreescu is named the unanimous winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year. She's the first tennis player to win the award. Dec. 10, 2019: Andreescu says she's hopeful the knee injury will not hamper the start of her 2020 season. "Well I don't need surgery so I wouldn't say it's very bad,'' she said. "I can't really say much about it. I'm just trying to rehab as much as possible and stay as positive as I can.'' Dec. 11, 2019: Google says Andreescu was the top trending Canadian in 2019. She's also named the WTA Tour's top newcomer of the year. Dec. 24, 2019: Andreescu withdraws from the season-opening ASB Classic in New Zealand, a tournament in which she broke through to reach the final the previous season. Dec. 26, 2019: Andreescu wins the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as CP's female athlete of the year. Jan. 11, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season. "The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year,'' Andreescu said. "It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body.'' Jan. 28, 2020: Andreescu is named to Canada's Fed Cup team for a tie against Switzerland the following week, raising hopes for her return. Feb. 7-8, 2020: Andreescu doesn't end up playing in a loss to Switzerland. She was tabbed to play doubles, but Switzerland clinched the tie before the fifth rubber. March 7, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., site of her first career WTA Tour tournament win a year earlier. However, the 2020 edition ends up being cancelled later in the month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. April 26, 2020: Andreescu makes one of her first appearances of the year for the public in a televised benefit in support of Canadian front-line workers during the pandemic. May 22, 2020: Andreescu is placed on the entry list for the Credit One Bank Invitational in June in Charleston, S.C., an event created with the WTA Tour on hiatus during the pandemic. June 17, 2020: Andreescu tweets in support of the United States Tennis Association's drive to hold the U.S. Open during the pandemic. She says she plans to make the most of her chance to return to the court and to reconnect with fellow players. June 23, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the Credit One Bank Invitational. Aug. 4, 2020: Andreescu is placed on the initial entry list for the U.S. Open. Aug. 13, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the U.S. Open, denying her a chance to defend her title. "I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level,'' Andreescu said in a statement. "The U.S. Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss ... being there. However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the COVID pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at the highest level.'' Sept. 19, 2020: Andreescu's agent confirms she will not play in the French Open, the season's final Grand Slam. Sept. 22, 2020: Andreescu announces she will take the rest of the season off to focus on her health and training. "As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics,'' Andreescu said. "I want to use this time to focus my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever.'' Oct. 28, 2020: A video clip posted by Andreescu shows her training on an outdoor clay court, moving without limitation and without injury tape on her joints. Bruneau later confirms she has been training in Monte Carlo. Nov. 10, 2020: Andreescu says she plans to return for the WTA Tour's Australian swing in late January. "Being away from the court for so long has not been easy for me but I am excited to share that I will be returning to the court in 2021, starting with the Australian swing and the Australian Open,'' Andreescu said. "I am feeling really good about the progress I've made during my time off, and I'm ready to get back to competing and doing what I love.'' Dec. 23, 2020: Andreescu posts a picture of her training in Dubai, but she does not compete in the tour's season-opening event in the United Arab Emirates in January. Jan. 11, 2021: Andreescu's agency says she will make her return at the Melbourne Summer Series later in the month. Jan. 16, 2021: Bruneau announces he has tested positive for COVID-19 after the flight to Melbourne. Andreescu's agent says the player was starting a 14-day hard quarantine at her hotel after Bruneau's result. More than 45 other players were in the same situation after two affected flights. Feb. 2, 2021: Andreescu pulls out of the Grampians Trophy, a tune-up for players emerging from hard quarantine, saying she'll make her return at the Australian Open. Feb. 4, 2021: Andreescu says she is physically and mentally ready to return to competitive play for the first time in 15 months at the Australian Open. She says she suffered a torn meniscus in October 2019. Andreescu will face Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania in the first round. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has surpassed Tom Brady as the NFL’s best quarterback. Tyreek Hill is superior to Mike Evans at wide receiver. Travis Kelce against Rob Gronkowski is no longer the contest it might have been five years ago. Based on offence alone, the Kansas City Chiefs are head and shoulders better than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's not the only reason why they will win their second consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday. Directing all that talent is the league's most brilliant offensive mind in Andy Reid, helped along by arguably its premier offensive co-ordinator in Eric Bieniemy. Defensive co-ordinator Steve Spagnuolo has proven to be the kryptonite to Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady in the big game. Even the Chiefs' special teams are more special. “We've had everybody's best shots, all shots thrown at us — guys throwing cheap shots, guys wanting to fight us,” Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins said. “We've been taking on the world. That's what makes us who we are. I think that's what makes us the best team in the world.” Within each of those reasons are yet more reasons why the Chiefs are 3 1-2 point favourites over the Buccaneers at the sports books, and why the majority of money from the betting public has been landing on Kansas City. Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, has only gotten better since last season. That was evident in a Week 12 win over the Buccaneers, when he shredded their vaunted defensive front and aggressive blitzing scheme. Mahomes finished with 462 yards passing and three touchdowns without an interception in the 27-24 victory. “We have a really good feel for what we want to do and how we want to execute on game day,” Mahomes said, “and when you have that much communication, you understand why things are called, it's a cool thing to have on your team.” Having Hill, Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs' playmakers at his disposal is pretty cool, too. Kelce had 13 catches for 118 yards and two TDs in the AFC championship game, tying Shannon Sharpe and Kellen Winslow for the playoff record for receptions by a tight end. Hill had a Chiefs playoff-record 172 yards receiving in the same game. Together, they're the first teammates in NFL history with at least 100 yards receiving in consecutive post-season matches. Yes, the Buccaneers have one of the NFL's best run defences, and they'll have back Vita Vea after the big defensive tackle missed their Week 12 game with an injury. But that shouldn't affect the Chiefs much: They had 49 pass plays against just 16 runs in that game, using their ground game merely to keep the defence a little bit honest. “That group is playing at a very high level. You saw that with their front against Green Bay (in the NFC title game),” Reid said. “Our guys are working hard to make sure they're fundamentally sound, schematically sound. Just keep it tight there.” Speaking of Reid, the mastermind of the Kansas City offence is making his third Super Bowl trip as a head coach. Tampa Bay counterpart Bruce Arians has been to the big game twice as a co-ordinator in Pittsburgh, but never in charge. Then there's the Chiefs' defence, which critics like to consider their shortcoming. But the reality is Spagnuolo's bunch held the Buccaneers to a mere 10 points until the fourth quarter of their meeting earlier this season. They have plenty of star power in All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, pass rusher Frank Clark and defensive tackle Chris Jones. As for Spagnuolo, he was the defensive co-ordinator of the New York Giants when they held Brady and the unbeaten New England Patriots to just 14 points in springing one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history. “At the end of the day, especially when you get into the post-season, it's about which team has the best defence on the field,” Mathieu said. “It's about winning third down, not letting the other team score 17 or 20 points. If we stay in that mindset, we give ourselves a chance to win any big game.” None is bigger than the Super Bowl. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press
