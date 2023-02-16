Chiefs fans take in Super Bowl parade

CBC

The Canadian men's national soccer team has officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. Soccer's international governing body confirmed that Canada — along with the U.S. and Mexico — have secured automatic berths as co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The marquee event — set to begin on June 3, 2026 and conclude on July 8, 2026 — will have 16 cities across the three countries host games, which includes Toronto and Vancouver. FIFA released a statement Tuesday saying: "The FIFA Counci