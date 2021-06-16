Chicken or cow: incentives abound for vaccinations

In the north of Thailand, they're giving away cows, in rural Indonesia, it's chickens. Governments the world over are offering incentives to encourage reluctant people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Two towns in Southeast Asia are opting for livestock.

In the Thai district of Mae Chaem, 65-year-old Inkham Thongkham rolled up his sleeves for the shot - and won a weekly draw for live cattle.

"This is best gift ever from the district-chief officer and the the people who donated (the cattle)."

There are signs campaigns like this are working.

In its second week of the lucky draw prize, sign ups for vaccines jumped 50 percent.

Each cow is worth about $300 U.S. dollars, seemingly, too good to resist.

In Indonesia's Cipanas district in West Java, villagers can hear their rewards chirp nearby.

Here, anyone who gets a shot - gets a bird in exchange.

Sixty-seven year-old Asep Saepudin, said at first he was unsure about vaccine safety.

Myths that the vaccine weren't halal also made him hesitate.

"I was afraid that if I was vaccinated, I would die immediately. That was the main reason I was afraid. And I was also worried that this vaccine contained pork."

Officials in Cipanas say it's been a challenge to persuade older residents already afraid of the virus to get inoculated.

Data shows only 5 percent of Indonesians have been vaccinated - less than half the target it set for the end of this year.