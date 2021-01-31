Chicago school district, teachers union at odds over in-person schooling
Father of 6 Chicago Public Schools students Willie Preston joins 'America's News HQ' to discuss the tug-of-war between the city and teachers union over reopening schools.
MIAMI — The Miami Heat may have another player missing games for virus-related reasons, after second-year guard Tyler Herro revealed that someone who lives with him tested positive for COVID-19. Herro is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, that announcement coming Sunday afternoon — less than 24 hours after Herro learned of the positive test and his potential exposure. The reason the Heat cited for having Herro on the report is the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which only means it is a virus-related reason and does not suggest that he tested positive. Herro was not with the team for practice Sunday. Miami — off to a 7-12 start after going to the NBA Finals last season — has already had eight players miss a combined 30 games for virus-related reasons, including a 10-game absence for All-Star forward Jimmy Butler. If Herro cannot play Monday, he’d become the ninth Heat player on that list. “By any means necessary right now,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ve been through so much. I think everybody is able to adapt to this. This is what’s required right now.” Not long after Miami beat Sacramento 105-104 to snap a five-game losing streak Saturday night, Herro publicly stated that someone living in his home had just tested positive. Herro is tested daily and obviously had not tested positive Saturday, since the NBA and Heat permitted him to be on the floor; he played a team-high 40 minutes and scored 15 points. But even being around someone who has the virus sets the NBA’s contact-tracing wheels into motion, to determine if Herro could have been exposed. That investigation will determine if Herro — who had the virus last season, before the NBA’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World was launched — will have to quarantine and if so, for how long. Such absences have typically been about a week, some a bit shorter. “We all know how crazy this time is going,” Herro said Saturday. “Someone who lives with me tested positive before the game and I found out at halftime. I don’t know; hopefully, I don’t have to quarantine. It’s just crazy what’s going on. It’s crazy.” Herro is averaging 17.5 points this season. He missed seven games in January because of neck spasms. Butler returned from his virus-related hiatus with a season-high 30 points, the last two of them coming with 42.1 seconds left in Saturday’s win. Part of the NBA probe into Herro’s situation will determine if he is a close contact, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That would mean he would have been within 6 feet of an infected person “for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period” in the past two days. The Heat could get three guards back on Monday. Kendrick Nunn didn’t play Saturday; he wasn’t cleared by game time while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, though he did get the negative result back during the game. Avery Bradley (knee) and Goran Dragic (groin) also may be able to return from injuries. “Ever since the pandemic hit, everything’s been kind of in the air,” Nunn said. “You take every day for what it is. Adversity ... things happen.” Miami has used 14 starting lineups in its first 19 days, because of all its virus and injury issues. If Herro can't play Monday, a 15th lineup would seem possible. “We're living with the punches right now," Heat centre Bam Adebayo said. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
BRIGHTON, England — Tottenham struggled without the creativity and cutting edge of injured striker Harry Kane in a 1-0 loss at Brighton on Sunday, leaving Jose Mourinho's team six points off the Premier League's top four. Leandro Trossard scored the winner for fourth-from-last Brighton in the 17th minute, side-footing home a finish from inside the area after a cut-back from the right by Pascal Gross. Kane was missing after injuring both ankles in the 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Thursday and his absence — for a “few weeks,” according to Mourinho — could be crucial in Tottenham's bid to keep in touch with its rivals for Champions League qualification. Gareth Bale replaced Kane in the Spurs attack for his first start in 12 weeks, but the on-loan Real Madrid forward squandered possession regularly and looked off the pace before being substituted in the 61st minute. Brighton was the likelier scorer of a second goal at Amex Stadium, with Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld needing to produce a sliding block near his goal line to clear a goal-bound shot from substitute Aaron Connolly in the final minutes. Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister also hit the post in the first half for Brighton, which moved seven points clear of the relegation zone. Tottenham stayed sixth, ahead of Chelsea and Everton on goal difference. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Michael McLeod and Miles Wood each scored two goals to lead the New Jersey Devils over the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Sunday. Wood assisted on McLeod’s go-ahead goal midway through the third period. Andreas Johnsson also scored for the Devils, who avenged a shootout loss on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set. Eric Comrie made 30 saves in his first start for the Devils. Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and assist for the Sabres, who had a 3-0-2 streak snapped. Buffalo also got goals from Rasmus Dahlin and Curtis Lazar, while Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson each had two assists. Carter Hutton stopped 32 of 36 shots. McLeod put the Devils ahead for good with his second goal at 10:40 of the third period. He chipped the puck in from close range after Hutton couldn’t control the rebound from Wood’s shot. Wood scored into an empty net in the closing seconds. Ristolainen beat Comrie on a second effort from the edge of the crease to give Buffalo a tying goal on a power play early in the third period. Wood put the Devils ahead 3-2 when he scored on a breakaway in the last second of the second period. Janne Kuokkanen created the scoring chance when he dove at the blue line and poked the puck away from Buffalo’s Colin Miller. Wood gloved the puck and knocked in the rebound after Hutton stopped his initial shot from the right slot. The Sabres scored twice in a 1:12 span late in the second period to tie the game at 2. Lazar redirected Ristolainen’s slap shot from near the right wall into the net, and Dahlin scored his first of the season on a power-play shot from the point. The Devils had goals in the first and last minute of the opening period to take a 2-0 lead. P.K. Suban’s stretch pass set up McLeod on a partial breakaway 20 seconds into the game. New Jersey’s second goal bounced in off Johnsson’s body during a scrum in front of the net with 17 seconds left in the period. Jesper Bratt’s shot from the point caromed off Hutton’s shoulder and the stick of Buffalo’s Casey Mittelstadt before touching Johnsson. SCRATCHES Devils: RW Kyle Palmieri entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, the team announced, joining fellow assistant captain Travis Zajac, who entered the protocol on Friday and did not make the trip to Buffalo. … LW Mikhail Maltsey made his NHL debut after being called up from the taxi squad along with C Jesper Boqvist. … R Nicholas Merkley was assigned to the taxi squad. Sabres: RW Sam Reinhart missed his second game with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day. … LW Casey Mittelstadt was called up from the taxi squad and replaced RW Tage Thompson in the lineup. … D Henri Jokiharju was scratched in favour of D Matt Irwin. UP NEXT Devils: At Pittsburgh on Tuesday and Thursday. Sabres: At New York Islanders on Tuesday and Thursday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jonah Bronstein, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — The slumping New York Rangers placed defenceman Tony DeAngelo on waivers Sunday, one day after he struggled in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. DeAngelo, 25 and in his fifth NHL season, was on ice for four of the Penguins' goals in that defeat. He also was benched by coach David Quinn earlier this season for a third-period unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and complaining loudly to the referees after drawing a holding penalty. New York has been unimpressive on the blue line through eight games, going 2-4-2, last in the highly competitive East Division. But DeAngelo, who signed a two-year, $9.6 million contract in the off-season, is gone. DeAngelo was a fixture on the power play for much of his career, his first season in Arizona and the next three in New York. He has a plus-minus rating of minus-6 this season. Quinn was evasive when asked about the move. “This was just a decision the organization made and we will see how it works out,” he told reporters. “I get the questions, I know you want more specifics, but like I said, a decision we made as an organization, and in 24 hours we will be able to probably be a little more specific. “A handful of guys maybe aren't playing at the level they were playing last year and you could probably say Tony would be one of them, but he's not the only one.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Brendan Gallagher misses the restaurants, the laughs, the camaraderie and the bonding. He isn't alone. NHL road trips, especially early in the season, are usually chances to get to know new teammates and reconnect with familiar faces. After a summer that saw 24 clubs sequestered in tightly-controlled bubbles to keep COVID-19 at bay following months of uncertainty, players are grateful to travel and compete in a 56-game campaign set against the pandemic's backdrop. They feel fortunate when so many people are stuck at home, or have lost jobs, businesses and loved ones. There are many differences, however, when comparing 2020-21 to a normal NHL season. Fans across Canada and in many U.S. markets are barred from arenas to prevent the spread of the virus. The league produced 213 pages of protocols aimed at reducing the risk of exposure. Those rules are both strict and clear across the board, but nowhere more so than when clubs are on road trips. Travelling players and coaches are allowed in the airport, hotel and arena — that's it. No meals out on the town. No team-building off site. That's a lot of down time with plenty of two- and three-game series in the same city to reduce travel. "Little things," Gallagher, a Montreal Canadiens winger, said of what he missed during his team's 13 days away from home to open the season. "Dinner on the road is something that you really look forward to. It's just good times with the guys, one of the best parts of the year." Many team staples on charter flights have been nixed to minimize physical contact. "I'm really missing the cards on the plane," Gallagher added with a grin. "I'm used to beating Tuna (linemate Tomas Tatar) and seeing the anger in his eyes, so I miss that." Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly said some teammates might actually prefer quieter flights with mandatory assigned seating, without the back-and-forth banter as bluffs are made and hands are shown. "Just some more time on your own," he said. "People actually have a chance to read a book." Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who grew up in Newmarket, Ont., said an early-season trip to Toronto felt strange. "It's always a bit of a homecoming to see some friends and family," he said. "We obviously can't do that right now." "It's definitely a different vibe," McDavid added. "Masks on the plane, following all the protocols. We want to be safe first and foremost." Teams stay at the same hotel in each NHL city. Players and coaches are not allowed to enter each other's rooms. There's assigned seating at meals with tables spread out to ensure proper distancing. "It's just quiet," Rielly said. "There's not a whole lot going on. We try to bond over meals and make time for that aspect of things. You have to build that time in. "It's just a little bit different." Leafs winger Mitch Marner recently mused about packing a karaoke machine as a team activity, but Reilly said it didn't accompany Toronto on a recent four-game swing through Alberta. "I think that's in the works though," Rielly added. Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nathan Beaulieu said sequestering on the road — for the public's safety as well as their own — is an adjustment after years of taking in sights and sounds of other NHL cities. "That's one of the treats being in this league," he said. "It's a little more taxing on the brain not being able to move around the city and get out and get some air, but we all signed up for this. "We knew what it was going to be like." Staying in one spot does have some team-building benefits, Beaulieu added. "It's kind of old-school, just hanging out and telling stories in the lounge," he said. "It's actually a great opportunity for the team to bond. You can't all be at the same table, but I think it helps get a team a little bit closer. "You've got everyone together, not five guys going somewhere and 10 guys going somewhere else." Less travel wear and tear is another silver lining, said Gallagher. "Playing three games in the same city is something really nice," he said. "The travel is something we can't really complain about." Breaches in health and safety rules are dealt with harshly by the NHL. The Washington Capitals found out what that meant when captain Alex Ovechkin and three Russian teammates were "unavailable" to play after breaking COVID-19 protocols by mingling in a hotel room unmasked. Ovechkin missed four games and the club was also fined US$100,000. "It's a zero ask," Anaheim Ducks head coach Dallas Eakins said of the NHL's rules. "There are people sacrificing far more than us. "We have to stay in a really nice hotel and have a whole bunch of space given to us by the hotel, and our sacrifice is we have to put a mask on and not go into restaurants . . . . I'm not sure that's any ask at all." Winnipeg bench boss Paul Maurice said another plus of the current road environment is the up to six players on each team's taxi squad are able to integrate more into NHL life. "You're going to have some guys that are on the taxi squad that would have been (in the minors) that now get to spend a little time with (Jets stars) Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, and they get to know these guys a little bit better," Maurice said. "There can be some really good interactions." Ottawa Senators forward Chris Tierney said despite the restrictions, it's still good to get out of town with new teammates — of which he has many following a roster overhaul in the nation's capital. "You still see them a lot more when you're on the road than when you're at home," Tierney said. "You can't come in close contact, but you can still have conversations with guys. "It's still nice to chat more, spend a little more time at the rink. It's tough you can't go outside the hotel to do team-bonding stuff, but we've made it work." Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, whose roster also has a number of new faces, said manufacturing chemistry will be difficult in this unusual season. "The protocols make it tough for a lot of the things that would organically happen — the players getting together on their own," he said. "It is a challenge." One off-season addition in Toronto is defenceman Zach Bogosian. He's coming off his first road trip with his new teammates. "Spending time with the guys, that's what makes being in this league so special," he said. "Building those bonds." And like so much of the world, they're just doing things differently in 2021. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
With a trademark left-footed curler into the top corner and the deftest of finishes from a clinical counterattack, Mohamed Salah ended one of his longest goal droughts in the Premier League for Liverpool in style. The champions’ chief scorer is back doing what he does best. And that should make them the biggest threat to relentless leader Manchester City in the title race. Salah’s sublime, second-half double set Liverpool on its way to a 3-1 win at West Ham on Sunday, which backed up a victory by the same scoreline at Tottenham on Thursday. Jurgen Klopp’s team hadn’t won any of its previous five games and had dropped off the remorseless title pace being set by City, which has won eight straight league games. Despite its lengthy injury list — and Sadio Mane joined it this week because of a minor muscle problem — Liverpool cannot be discounted, even if the third-place Reds are four points behind City having played one game more in their turbulent title defence. They jumped above Leicester, which lost 3-1 at home to Leeds earlier Sunday. “If you want to win the league, you have to win every game,” Salah said. “This year, City were struggling in the beginning. We were struggling three or four games ago. You just need to keep winning if you want to win the Premier League. “It was a really big week.” Salah scored twice in an FA Cup loss to Manchester United last weekend, but he hadn’t netted in six league matches, a barren run he had only experienced once — in February-March 2019 — since joining Liverpool in 2017. The Egypt forward attributed some of that to technology — “I don’t like VAR,” Salah said after the West Ham game, “it just kills the game, the joy of football.” But there was no stopping him at the Olympic Stadium. His opener in the 57th minute was classic Salah, twisting and turning as he came in from the right before bending a shot into the far corner beyond goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. His second goal in the 68th was even better as he controlled a high, hanging pass from Xherdan Shaqiri with his weaker right foot and poked home a finish with his left. “The first touch was unbelievable,” Klopp said, “then the fine finishing touch.” Georginio Wijnaldum added a third off a well-worked team move in the 84th before Craig Dawson grabbed a consolation for an outclassed West Ham. However well Liverpool plays in the second half of the season, it will need City to drop its stunning levels of late. For Klopp, ideally that happens next weekend when City visits Anfield. Patrick Bamford scored one goal and set up the other two for Leeds as Leicester fell to only its second loss since Nov. 30. Harvey Barnes had opened the scoring for the hosts. Before that, Chelsea had picked up its first win under newly hired coach Thomas Tuchel by beating Burnley 2-0 thanks to goals by Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. Even a recovery under Tuchel might be too late for Chelsea to challenge for the title, with the London club 11 points behind City. Liverpool, though, is still very much in contention. Tottenham, without the injured Harry Kane, visits Brighton in the late game. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press