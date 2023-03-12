Chicago river dyed green in honor of St. Patrick's Day

STORY: Small boats crisscrossed the river and poured gallons of dye into the icy-cold waters as spectators along the banks of the river and on tour boats watched as the water gradually turned bright green.

The dyeing of the river, a process that begins early in the morning, kicks off a day of festivities, including the city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade on the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day.

Event organizers say the green hue lasts in the river for several days.

The midwest city has been dyeing its river green since 1962, according to nextcity.org.

