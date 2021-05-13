Chicago Protesters Express Support for Palestine Amid Violence in Gaza
Protesters blared their car horns and waved flags in Chicago, Illinois, on May 12, in support of Palestine amid escalating tensions in Gaza.
According to Israeli media, at least six Israelis had died as a result of recent rocket attacks in the past week.
At least 56 Palestinians have been killed by ongoing Israeli strikes, including 14 children. At least 335 people were wounded in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.
Footage streamed live to Facebook by user Che Che, shows a pro-Palestine parade of vehicles making their way through the city’s centre, while passengers cheer and wave Palestinian flags. Credit: Che Che via Storyful