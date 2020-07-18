Chicago Police Clash With Protesters After Columbus Statue Targeted

Protesters working to topple a statue of Christopher Columbus were met with police force in Chicago, Illinois, on July 17.

Demonstrators, who were out to support black and indigenous people and protest police brutality, were seen holding banners reading “black lives matter” and “abolish slavery” at the monument in Grant Park. Some were seen vandalizing the statue.

This footage shows protesters holding onto a rope attached to the statue and trying to pull it down. Later, demonstrators can be seen facing off with police and a number of protesters are heard coughing. Grace Del Vecchio, who took this video, reported the use of pepper spray.

A wave of anti-racism protests swept the US and parts of the world following the officer-involved death of George Floyd, a black American, in Minneapolis, in May. Credit: Grace Del Vecchio via Storyful