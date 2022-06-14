Chicago Hit by Tornado-Warned Storm

A severe tornado-warned storm hit the Chicago area on June 13, as the National Weather Service warned of two-inch hail.

A radar-indicated tornado was observed in the area by the National Weather Service, with a warning also put in place for Cicero and Schaumburg.

O’Hare Airport asked passengers to move to designated shelter-in-place areas as strong winds gusting up to 84 mph were recorded.

This footage showing the scene was recorded by Twitter user @woahohkatie Credit: @woahohkatie via Storyful