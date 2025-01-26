Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 01/25/2025
Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 01/25/2025
The Sixers hit 21 3-pointers against the Cavs, led by Paul George's six and Eric Gordon shooting 4-for-4.
The Spurs superstar goes above and beyond as a global ambassador for the NBA.
Luvu drew two fines from the NFL, also getting docked $16,883 for an illegal hip-drop tackle.
The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
The Astros don't have a ton of room for Alex Bregman if he re-signs with the team.
"I will 100% be honest with you: I’d love to be a head coach," Schottenheimer told Yahoo Sports two summers ago. Now he gets his chance. What will it look like in Dallas?
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Judkins scored three touchdowns in Ohio State's national title game win over Notre Dame.
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab react to the hirings of Pete Carroll as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach and Liam Coen as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and preview the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills & Kansas City Chiefs.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the catcher position.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for the AFC and NFC conference championships.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.
Championship Sunday is nearly upon us. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to get you ready for both games this weekend from all angles. Harmon and Del Don also share their favorite player prop bets to consider this Sunday. The two also check the pulse of the coaching carousel so far to determine the big winners and losers so far.
Giannis was the leading vote-getter among NBA fans for the second consecutive year.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald preview Championship Week of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, diving deep into Commanders vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Chiefs. They also preview the Shrine Bowl and take a look into the mailbag.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.