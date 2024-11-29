Chicago Bears fire head coach Matt Eberflus
Yahoo Sports’ Caroline Fenton breaks down the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus from the Chicago Bears.
The Bears will be looking for a new coach yet again.
Matt Eberflus believes the Bears handled the end of Thursday's game "the right way" and accepted blame for another disappointing loss.
Eberflus also defended his decision to attempt the field goal from 46 yards without trying to get closer.
Eberflus clarified that Caleb Williams will remain as Chicago's starting quarterback and declined to address OC Shane Waldron's status.
Moore ran off the field in the middle of a play due to a rolled ankle.
Shane Waldron needs a new job.
