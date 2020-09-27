Cheyenne Blanketed in Smoke From Nearby Mullen Fire

Cheyenne, Wyoming, was blanketed in thick smoke on Saturday, September 26, caused by the Mullen Fire burning in Medicine Bow National Forest.

According to reports, mandatory evacuations were issued on Saturday for several areas across Medicine Bow and several roads were closed.

The Laramie County Fire District #1 reported, the smoke from the Mullen Fire caused air quality issues across Cheyenne and west of Laramie. Video posted by the fire district shows Cheyenne shrouded in a thick cloud, and was estimated to have blanketed roughly 80,000 acres. Credit: Laramie County Fire District #1 via Storyful