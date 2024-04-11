Chet Holmgren rises up and throws it down
Chet Holmgren rises up and throws it down, 04/10/2024
Chet Holmgren rises up and throws it down, 04/10/2024
The Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener last night, but some fans were still angry. Not mad at the game, in which Jose Berrios threw 6⅔ shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2. And not necessarily annoyed at the Rogers Centre dome, which was closed. No, fans were upset at the placement of a longtime icon in the stands: Home Plate Lady. Specifically, that she wasn't behind home plate, but off to the side. "This will be our curse. Mark my
Sheldon Keefe walked into the Maple Leafs locker room and did something he loathed. Toronto's head coach addressed his team after a loss — a particularly ugly one at that. He called out his leaders, including captain John Tavares, by name. The word "immature" was used to describe the bitterly disappointing performance. Keefe then met the media and repeated the message. "Hated lots about our game," Keefe concluded in front of the cameras. Taking criticism from the sanctity of the locker room's fo
“It was a great night; an emotional night. Ben (Crenshaw) made sure that tonight was all about Jon, Seve and Jackie Burke.”
Brianna Wakefield threw the ball to Jason Varitek, and was joined by her brother Trevor and their father's 2004 Red Sox teammates
DENVER (AP) — Colorado forward Brandon Duhaime has put the brakes on pulling pranks after losing all four of his tires and seeing a garden planted on the hood of his car. Chalk up another win for Minnesota goaltender Marc-André Fleury, Duhaime's former teammate who is the master of mischief. Duhaime started the prank war when he decorated Fleury’s car with mounds of unrolled toilet paper. Fleury ended it when he went to Home Depot on Monday to round up gardening and auto supplies, stealthily sli
Jackson Holliday listened intently to what his manager was saying before the news sank in.
Gary Woodland is back at Augusta National this week, feeling perhaps more grateful to be at the Masters than anyone. In August, doctors drilled a baseball-sized hole in the side of Woodland's skull. Woodland shot three rounds in the 60s and tied for 21st a couple of weeks ago at the Houston Open.
The Orioles have called up MLB No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday. He'll be the first Orioles player to wear No. 7 since 1988. Cal Ripken Jr. responds.
The "Groundhog Day" star was on hand for the second year in a row to watch his son Luke's team win the title
Old-school hotrod versus modern technology – which will win?
The defending Masters champion is now on the LIV side of golf, and he has both thoughts and concerns.
TORONTO — When Nic Sulsky first got involved with curling a few years ago, he saw tremendous potential for the athletes and the sport. On Tuesday, he was involved in an acquisition that could lead to a sea of change for the Roaring Game. Now chief executive officer of The Curling Group with Rumble Gaming founder Mike Cotton, former NFL star Jared Allen and two-time Olympic curling champion John Morris, the new entity reached an agreement with Sportsnet to assume ownership and operations of the G
The Bears land a dream scenario at quarterback and receiver in Mel Kiper's latest 2-round mock draft.
Rickie Fowler has returned to the Masters after a three-year absence, and already he's been able to lift up a trophy. Fowler won the traditional Par 3 Contest at Augusta National on Wednesday, making his way around what many consider the most picturesque piece of the property in 5-under par. “This is a place you don’t want to miss,” said Fowler, who spent most of three years chasing his game before winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic last year in a playoff with Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin.
The 2021 US Open champion angrily disagreed with two calls on the baseline.
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
You know about the green jacket, the back-nine charges and the pimento cheese, but did you know these things about equipment at the Masters?
World Wrestling Entertainment looks like it's no longer insisting on using the term "sports entertainment." Instead, "pro wrestling" is back.
With just over two weeks remaining until the first round begins, our 2024 NFL mock draft embraces the potential chaos that could be ahead.
Rumors have surfaced saying the Dallas Cowboys might consider trading star defender Micah Parsons. Which teams are rumored to want Parsons?