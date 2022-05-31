Chet Holmgren | NBA Draft Prospect Profile
Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek shares her evaluation of Gonzaga Bulldogs C Chet Holmgren
The Blue Jays certainly aren't afraid to have fun in their clubhouse.
When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a
TAMPERE — Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men’s World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Finland also got two goals from Mikael Granlund and another from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, while Matt Barzal chipped in with three assists. The Finns held a 3-1 lead late in the third before the Canadians struck for two goals with their goaltender pulled. Whitecloud scored with 2:1
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they’ve used two Game 1 mulligans along the way. They'll look to reverse that trend by starting strong against the Colorado Avalanche when the Western Conference final kicks off Tuesday in Denver. "We want to have a good first 10 minutes, good first period," defenceman Tyson Barrie said Saturday after the Oilers practised at Rogers Place. "Everyone has got to be ready, that’s a good club coming against us. In
It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c
After two decades on the Pro Squash Association tour, Shawn Delierre's career plan took a detour at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the sports world on hold, the Montreal native wanted to help the worsening situation in Quebec's hospitals and long-term care homes. He became a Canadian Red Cross support aide so he could help at various living facilities in the province. It led to more training and eventually a full-time job as a nurse's assistant. Now that tour play has resumed, Delierre
This one is going to sting for a while for the Calgary Flames and their fans.
LOS ANGELES — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run double during Toronto's three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Saturday. Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh's RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked
CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s
After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap
LONDON — Canada had a rough day at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight games Saturday including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand. The All Blacks wasted little time at Twickenham, leading 19-0 on three converted tries just four minutes into the game. It was one-way traffic in the first half with Canada pinned deep in its own territory the few times it had the ball. The Canadian men went into the break down 26-0. Earlier Saturday, Canada lost 19-14 to France and 26-5 to Austr
Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee
Ryan Borucki's time with the Blue Jays appears to be over.
Canada's Damian Warner claimed a sixth-consecutive decathlon Hypo Meeting title on Sunday, extending his record-total to seven in Götzis, Austria. The 32-year-old London, Ont., native finished with 8,797 points overall to edge Grenada's Lindon Victor by 350 points for the win. Warner began Day 2 in second place, but a win in the 110-metre hurdles men's event – finishing in 13.48 seconds – put him into the lead at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold meet. A second-place finish in the di
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes controlled long stretches of play, stayed aggressive and even got a breakthrough in a two-month struggle on the power play. It was enough to secure another home playoff victory. Now they can turn their attention to trying to put away the New York Rangers, too. Vincent Trocheck buried a short-handed goal, Teuvo Teravainen had a rare power-play score and the Hurricanes beat the Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the second-round series.
NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor
CALGARY — A spark on special teams gave the Calgary Stampeders the momentum they needed to beat the B.C. Lions 41-6 on Saturday. Shawn Bane Jr. ran a punt back 74 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter on Sunday at McMahon Stadium to give the Stamps a 13-0 lead in the first pre-season game for both Canadian Football League squads. “I played my part in the first half and I was able to end up in the end zone, so that’s always a fantastic day,” said Bane, who broke an early tackle before
GÖTZIS, Austria — Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner won the 2022 Hypo Meeting Gotzis with a score of 8,797. This was the sixth year the London, Ont,, native has won the Gotzis decathlon event, not including the 2020 competition cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner finished 350 points ahead of second-place finisher Lindon Victor of Grenada. He won primarily on the strength of his sprinting, finishing first in both the 100-metre dash and 110-metre hurdles. Warner also finished sec
Canadian beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes have been eliminated at the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Pavan and Humana-Paredes (1-2), who are coming off a second-place finish at the AVP Austin Open, finished Pool-C play on Friday with a defeat against Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré (21-18, 21-19), that followed a victory over American duo Kelley Kolinske and Sara Hughes (22-20) (21-19). The reigning world champions opened th