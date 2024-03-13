Chet Holmgren with a dunk vs the Indiana Pacers

The Canadian Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry was cleared Tuesday to resume on-court activity as he recovers from his latest right ankle sprain, and if all goes well could rejoin the Golden State Warriors for practice Friday in Los Angeles. The team provided an update on Curry's health after he was re-evaluated Tuesday and determined to be making “good progress.” He is scheduled to be examined again after the Friday workout. He will train in the Bay Area until then, missing Wednesday's game at Dallas. The