Chet Holmgren with the big dunk

The Spurs star is only the third player in NBA history to post multiple 5x5 games.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis "Ice" Young list off the best NBA players under 28 years old and then address why fights in the NBA are not as frequent, or as violent, as they used to be.
In a game featuring the top two finishers in 2023-24 MVP voting, it was Holmgren who often looked like the best player on the floor.
Both players ended up getting technicals in Nuggets-Timberwolves.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers the rundown for Week 9 of the season.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
The Big Number this week is about Russell Westbrook, but it says much more about the Denver Nuggets' offense and championship window. Join Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine as they go through all the stats and make bold predictions.
The Dodgers slugger was also still nursing a fractured finger from August.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 9!
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
In today's edition: Dodgers win it all, NFL power rankings, the NBA's 3-point evolution (has it gone too far?), a league of their own, and more.
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
Meet the most intriguing players and coaches in college basketball this season.