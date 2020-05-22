Chester Zoo Welcomes Dwarf Mongoose Triplets

Dwarf mongoose triplets have emerged from their burrow for the first time at the Chester Zoo, seen exploring their new world in this video.

Conservationists at the zoo reported hearing “tiny squeaks” inside the mongoose burrows several weeks ago but have just spotted the miniature babies exploring the outside world, alongside new parents Hope and Cooper, a zoo representative told Storyful. The dwarf mongoose is the smallest carnivore found in Africa, they said.

Team manager Dave White said, “The pups are already playful but will soon build in confidence and, with dwarf mongooses being very curious and adventurous by nature, will certainly keep the group on their tiny toes.”

The zoo finalized its plan for reopening, which will include self-scanning ticket lanes and hand sanitization spots across the 128-acre property, local media reported. Credit: Chester Zoo via Storyful