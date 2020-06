Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi says to face no action on rape allegation

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI, EXTERIORS OF CHELSEA'S STAMFORD BRIDGE

STORY: Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi said on Saturday (June 13) police have confirmed they will take no further action over a rape allegation.

The 19-year-old was arrested on May 17 following an argument with a woman, the Sun newspaper had reported.

Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "A man arrested on Sunday, May 17 following an allegation of rape has been released with no further action."

Chelsea have made no comment on the incident.

