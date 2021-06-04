Chelsea Player Hudson-Odoi Plays Cage Football in Ghana

Soccer player Callum Hudson-Odoi played cage football while on holiday in Ghana on Thursday, June 3, less than a week after his team Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League.

In the video, shared by Philip Sabah, 20-year-old Hudson-Odoi can be seen wearing his Chelsea kit as he controls the ball in the middle of the field before making a pass to a teammate.

Local media reported that the Chelsea winger is on holiday in the country during the off-season following Chelsea’s victory, where he was an unused substitute. Credit: Philip Sabah via Storyful