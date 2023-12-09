Chelsea manager Emma Hayes responds to Joey Barton's comments on women in football

We have no idea what's happening with Shohei Ohtani.
Bubba Watson also traded away his two best players after the entire roster was set to return in 2024.
After two years of being one of PGA Tour's staunchest defenders, Masters champion Jon Rahm takes the money and runs to LIV Golf.
Fitzpatrick made the comments during Prime Video’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ pregame show.
Hamilton was speaking at the federation’s prize-giving gala in Baku.
Despite Russia starting war in Ukraine, IOC will allow some Russian athletes to compete as 'individual neutral athletes' at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Another sponsor is leaving the PGA Tour.
OTTAWA — Joseph Woll suffered a setback after playing a major role in Toronto's victory Thursday night. Woll made 29 saves in a stellar performance as the Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3. However, Woll exited midway through the third period with an injury after making a save on Rourke Chartier and was in obvious pain, requiring assistance to leave the ice. Prior to that, he made two huge saves on Vladimir Tarasenko and stopped Mathieu Joseph and Brady Tkachuk on a breakaway, among o
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United won a hat trick of monthly Premier League awards on Friday to push back talk of a crisis for manager Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag and Harry Maguire were voted Premier League manager and player of the month, respectively, for November, while Alejandro Garnacho's stunning overhead kick against Everton was named the best goal. The awards came at the end of a week when Ten Hag faced reports of player unrest in the locker room, which led to journalists being bann
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.
Pruett is stepping away from drag racing to start a family, so Stewart is stepping into drag racing's top class.
It is 2023, and there is still a baseball team that doesn't let its players grow beards.
Somehow, at 2-10, the New England Patriots still have a path to the playoffs with just five weeks left in the regular season.
"Can you practice enough if you’re Tiger to climb up the mountain (again)?"
King of the comeback? Not anymore.
Manchester United listen to offers for Casemiro, Spurs eye Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Arsenal keen on Joao Palhinha, plus more.
Jon Rahm, one of the world's best and most popular golfers, is set to join LIV Golf, according to a new report, a move that will send ripples through the entire sport.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin talks occasionally about the idea of “football justice," the belief that players and teams who put in the time and stick together are eventually rewarded. A different kind of “football justice” seems to have materialized over the last week for Tomlin and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a karmic leveling of sorts that has turned a once-promising season on its head. Barely 100 hours removed from a decisive upset at home at the hands of two-win Arizona, the Steele
Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings that can spur success in the final week before the fantasy football playoffs.
LeBron James and the Lakers routed the Pelicans by 44 points, and Williamson offered little promise for a better tomorrow.