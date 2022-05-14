Chelsea and Liverpool fans confident ahead of cup final
Fans of Liverpool and Chelsea make confident predictions ahead of the 2022 FA Cup Final as they congregate outside Wembley Stadium ahead of kick-off.
Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s
CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven
MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent
NEW YORK — Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom was among three Vezina Trophy finalists named Tuesday. Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers are also in the running for the prize awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position." All three goaltenders are making their debut as Vezina Trophy finalists. It's the first time since 2014 that there has been three debutantes for the award. Tampa's Ben Bishop, Boston's Tuukka Rask, and Colo
The Toronto Raptors have one of the best front offices in the NBA and not just because of their basketball expertise, but also because of their wit and personalities. Here are some memorable moments from Nick Nurse and Masai Ujiri's availabilities with the media. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that
The Canadiens aren't ready to publicly commit to drafting Shane Wright, but he would be a strong fit.
Canada will host Iran in a men's soccer friendly on June 5 in Vancouver. The match is part of a two-game homestand at B.C. Place Stadium. The Canadian men will open CONCACAF Nations League A play there against Curacao on June 9 before closing out the FIFA international window with another CONCACAF Nations League game against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13. Canada, ranked 38th in the world, and No. 21 Iran are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. Canada will play i
Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see
Edmonton head coach Jay Woodcroft isn't saying whether Leon Draisaitl will be in the lineup when the Oilers host the L.A. Kings in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday night. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on Thursday. The 26-year-old star centre limped to the locker room but returned to finish the game, assisting on Tyson Barrie's winning goal late in the third p
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey. “I mean, I wanted to give myself a cha
Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports ap
The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.
By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.
TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd
At one point this past season, Chris Boucher was barely playing and was struggling mightily on both ends of the court. By season's end, he was a consistent source of production off the bench and is on the verge of earning his first long-term deal in the NBA. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
The Maritime Women's Basketball Association (MWBA) was made for people like Ellen Hatt. Hatt, a 25-year-old from Halifax, finished her four-year run on the Acadia women's basketball team in 2019. Graduation, however, brought an abrupt end to her basketball career. "It was such an identity for me. But there was no other space for me to go and play," Hatt said. Enter the MWBA, an amateur league founded by former Basketball New Brunswick president Brad Janes. About two years after its conception, M
HELSINKI — Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot has been named Team Canada's captain for the 2022 men's hockey world championship. Montreal Canadiens right-winger Josh Anderson, New Jersey Devils defenceman Damon Severson as well as Winnipeg Jets centres Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry will be Canada's alternate captains. "It is always special to be able to wear the Maple Leaf, and it is a true honour to be named captain for the world championship," said Chabot. "Josh, Pierre-Luc, Adam and
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for