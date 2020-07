Earlier this week, Martha Stewart posted a sultry selfie while taking a dip in her 30-year-old “natural concrete finish” pool, and Chelsea Handler re-created Stewart's post on Wednesday and captioned it with a cheeky remark: “Im here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson. If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad