Chefs Drive Through Creek Fire in Shaver Lake, California

California chef David Mau filmed himself driving through the Creek Fire in Shaver Lake as flames burnt trees surrounding his vehicle on September 6.

Mau has been a chef in the High Country near Yosemite for 25 years. He told Storyful he and two other chefs were trapped in the area with only one way out when they received evacuation orders.

“We drove down and stopped at a ski resort where they were going to helicopter us out. At the last minute, they decided to escort us out through the Creek Fire on Highway 168,” said Mau.

Officials said the California National Guard performed a “major” rescue as helicopters airlifted people to safety. The Creek Fire has burned 45,000 acres in Fresno County and was not contained as of Sunday, according to fire officials.

At least two evacuees were severely injured and 10 others were “moderately” injured, according to local media. Credit: David Mau via Storyful