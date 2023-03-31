Cheese, opera and more on Charle's Germany trip

STORY: Cheese, opera and more on King Charles' Germany trip

This is Charles' first state visit since he ascended the throne

Date: March 30, 2023

He and Queen Consort Camilla visit an outdoor market in Berlin

They sample organic meat and cheese from Brandenburg

Charles traded for German-made honey with one of his own jars

Location: Brodowin, Germany

Charles is a fan of organic farming, and visits

an eco-village where he made cheese

Location: Berlin, Germany

Camilla is joined by Germany's first lady to watch an opera at the Komische Oper

Charles meets Ukrainian refugees alongside the German president

Date: March 29, 2023

The two also water plants in a garden at Bellevue castle

The three-day visit aims to address issues both countries face, including sustainability