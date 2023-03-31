Cheese, opera and more on Charle's Germany trip
STORY: Cheese, opera and more on King Charles' Germany trip
This is Charles' first state visit since he ascended the throne
Date: March 30, 2023
He and Queen Consort Camilla visit an outdoor market in Berlin
They sample organic meat and cheese from Brandenburg
Charles traded for German-made honey with one of his own jars
Location: Brodowin, Germany
Charles is a fan of organic farming, and visits
an eco-village where he made cheese
Location: Berlin, Germany
Camilla is joined by Germany's first lady to watch an opera at the Komische Oper
Charles meets Ukrainian refugees alongside the German president
Date: March 29, 2023
The two also water plants in a garden at Bellevue castle
The three-day visit aims to address issues both countries face, including sustainability