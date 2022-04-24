Cheers for Macron, Le Pen supporters boo results

STORY: In contrast, a gathering of dejected Le Pen supporters erupted in boos and whistles as they heard the news at a sprawling reception hall on the outskirts of Paris.

Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin, early projections by pollsters showed, securing a second term and heading off what would have been a political earthquake.

The first projections showed Macron securing around 57-58 percent of the vote. Such estimates are normally accurate but may be fine-tuned as official results come in from around the country.