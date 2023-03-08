Cheeky Bride and Groom Swap Outfits for Wedding Reception

A fun-loving bride and groom in Australia swapped outfits for their wedding reception, much to the delight of their wedding guests.

Video filmed by Krystina Baissari shows Josh, the groom, donning a wedding dress while Patty, the bride, wears a tuxedo as they dance their way down the reception room as their guests cheer and applaud.

Baissari told Storyful that the pair swapped outfits without telling anyone, and surprised everyone in attendance when they made their entrance. Credit: Krystina Baissari via Storyful