Checking in on Austin’s six fantasy teams | Ekeler’s Edge
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon discuss Austin’s six fantasy teams, and how his squads are looking heading into the playoffs. Which players have stepped up for him this year? What can be done about the lack of consistent production from the tight end position? Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.