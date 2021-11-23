Check Out the Full List of 2022’s Grammy Nominees

The Canadian Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith wasn’t disgruntled when he left Tennessee in free agency after four years last offseason. He was simply looking for a place to in his words, “start a new chapter” and make “a fresh start on the journey.” “It was some of the greatest four years I’ve ever had, I learned a lot,” Smith said of his time with the Titans. “One year with (Mike) Mularkey, three years with (Mike) Vrabel. I learned a lot from both guys. ... I got nothing but love for