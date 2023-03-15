Chavez Young's huge stolen base
Chavez Young shows off his wheels and steals third base, putting him in prime scoring position for Great Britain
The teenager's treatment is the latest youth justice case to raise human rights concerns in Queensland.
Team USA obliterated Canada on Monday night, and now only need only a victory over Colombia to advance to the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals.
Johnny Gaudreau was painfully close to re-signing with the Calgary Flames last offseason, according to a new report.
Joey Meneses hits two home runs and drives in five as Mexico hands the favored Americans their first loss in Group C play.
The Florida locals were fishing from an Alabama beach when their fishing line caught something big.
TORONTO — Decorated Canadian curler Ryan Fry has indicated on his social media accounts he's stepping back from competitive curling. The 44-year-old from Winnipeg played third for the Brad Jacobs team that won an Olympic gold medal in 2014, a Canadian championship in 2013 and a world championship silver that same year. "An athlete never fully knows when it's time to quit because the true meaning of being an athlete is to never give up," Fry wrote Tuesday in a Twitter post. "I love curling with a
The NBA superstar's wife hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday
Which hitters are being overlooked in fantasy baseball drafts? Dalton Del Don has nine under-the-radar bats deserving of more attention.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights eight hurlers to consider late in drafts.
How is anyone supposed to block the 49ers this upcoming season? Teams have to gameplan on how to keep Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead at bay, but now the 49ers have added Javon Hargrave into the mix.
New York has gone all-in on the four-time MVP quarterback, can they grant his wishes?
Alistair Overeem suspended by Glory Kickboxing after failed drug test.
Logan Ferriss had a dream fulfilled last week. Ferriss of Windsor has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for 12 of his 13 years. Last week, the avid hockey player signed a one-day contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and skated around with his idols thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. "When we came I was really nervous," Ferriss said. "And when we sat down and talk to them I noticed that they were just normal guys. It was a lot of fun." Ferriss, along with Luke Coughlan, 17, Chayce T
An ankle injury did not prevent Daniil Medvedev beating Alexander Zverev, but it could yet stop him going any further at Indian Wells.
The R&A and US Golf Association have been warned by the game’s predominant ball-maker Titleist that they will be turning back the game 30 years if they go through with their proposals to curtail the extreme length the modern pros are hitting it.
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is out after getting cut on his leg by a skate. NHL general managers are discussing how to better protect players.
Tsurenko said she was “absolutely shocked” by comments from Steve Simon about tennis’ response to the invasion of Ukraine.
MIAMI (AP) — Duque Hebbert turned just one inning of work in the World Baseball Classic into a contract. The 21-year-old pitcher for Nicaragua entered Monday's game against the Dominican Republic in the ninth inning and struck out Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez and Rafael Devers. That feat impressed the Detroit Tigers enough to offer Hebbert a minor league contract after the game. After striking out Soto and Rodríguez to start the inning, Hebbert gave up a double to Manny Machado, who also had a hom
Mexico, USA and Canada are to jointly host the tournament which will feature 48 teams for the first time