ChatGPT maker OpenAI ousts CEO Sam Altman

STORY: Sam Altman is out as the CEO of OpenAI.

He – and OpenAI’s wildly popular bot ChatGPT – have become some of the most recognizable symbols of the generative AI craze over the past year.

The company says the board lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead.

It found he was quote, “not consistently candid in his communications,” and says that hindered its work.

The abrupt shuffle sent shock waves across the tech industry... and came as a surprise for many employees.

ChatGPT came out last November.

Backed by billions of dollars from Microsoft… it quickly became one of the world’s fastest-growing applications.

It can spit out human-like content by training on heaps of data.

The company says OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will serve as interim boss while it searches for a permanent CEO.

On social media, Altman said he loved his time at OpenAI…

and hoped it was transformative for the world.