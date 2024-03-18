DE Chase Young signing with Saints on 1-year deal

The Canadian Press

Joey Votto sure knows how to make an instant impression, going deep on the first pitch he faced as a member of his hometown Toronto Blue Jays. The veteran first baseman lined a 392-foot homer to left-center off Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in the first inning Sunday in Clearwater, Florida, in his inaugural spring training game with Toronto. Granted, there was some debate about whether the ball actually went out, and Votto momentarily stopped at second base. But the umpires ruled it a h