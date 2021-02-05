Chase Claypool on Brady, Mahomes & how Bucs can win Super Bowl LV
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool discusses how Tampa Bay can beat Kansas City, X-factors for each team and why Travis Kelce is so dominant.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool discusses how Tampa Bay can beat Kansas City, X-factors for each team and why Travis Kelce is so dominant.
The Dodgers nabbed the biggest pitcher on the free agent market coming off a World Series win.
"He's not a whiner. He's a baller."
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
CALGARY — Hockey Canada has cancelled its 2021 spring national championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The affected tournaments include the Esso Cup women's under-18 championship, the Telus Cup men's U18 championship, the Centennial Cup junior A championship and the Allan Cup national senior championship. All four events are being cancelled for a second straight year. The Esso Cup was set to be held in Prince Albert, Sask., which had retained the hosting rights after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. Lloydminster, Alta., is scheduled to host the event in 2022. The hosting rights for the 2021 Telus Cup were already undetermined after Sydney, N.S., was deferred a year to 2022. Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., which was to be the host city of the cancelled 2020 tournament, was considered as the 2021 host before Friday's announcement. The Centennial Cup was set to be played in Penticton, B.C. The 2022 event is scheduled to be held in Estevan, Sask. The 2020 Allan Cup was to be held in Hamilton and Dundas, Ont., before it was cancelled. The cancellation of this year's tournament was expected after Allan Cup Hockey commissioner Tom Strauch announced the senior league would not play this year due to the pandemic. "We believe the decision to cancel our spring 2021 national championships is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around each region being able to compete for a national championship," Hockey Canada said in a statement. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
The NFL commissioner once again spent time at a state-of-the-league address answering to the lack of diversity coaching hires.
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
James isn't happy about a proposed All-Star Game next month.
Did Igor Shesterkin and Artemi Panarin poke fun at the Tony DeAngelo incident? It sure looked that way.
Center Daniel Kilgore, who was also placed on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week, is eligible to practice Saturday provided he continues to test negative.
Just over a month after winning the U.S. Open in September 2019, things changed in a big way for Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu. A knee injury suffered in October 2019 began a 15-month inactive stretch that is set to end when Andreescu plays her first match at the Australian Open, which starts Monday (Sunday night in Canada). Here is a look at what's transpired for Andreescu since the day she hurt her left knee in China: Oct. 30, 2019: Andreescu is eliminated from championship contention at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China when she retires from a match against Karolina Pliskova with a knee injury. Oct. 31, 2019: Andreescu withdraws from the WTA Finals prior to her final round-robin match against Elina Svitolina. "It's the last tournament of the season," Andreescu said. "You want to go all out, but stuff happens. You just got to take a step back, re-evaluate. That's what I did. I think this is the best decision for me right now.'' Nov. 4, 2019: Andreescu's coach Sylvain Bruneau says he hopes the injury will not affect off-season training. No exact details of her injury are released. "We're seeing a few doctors now and it looks like she's going to need some time off and she's going to need rehab,'' Bruneau said. "But it seems like it will hopefully be under control and it's not going to be something that's going to be too serious. So hopefully that's the case.'' Dec. 9, 2019: Andreescu is named the unanimous winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year. She's the first tennis player to win the award. Dec. 10, 2019: Andreescu says she's hopeful the knee injury will not hamper the start of her 2020 season. "Well I don't need surgery so I wouldn't say it's very bad,'' she said. "I can't really say much about it. I'm just trying to rehab as much as possible and stay as positive as I can.'' Dec. 11, 2019: Google says Andreescu was the top trending Canadian in 2019. She's also named the WTA Tour's top newcomer of the year. Dec. 24, 2019: Andreescu withdraws from the season-opening ASB Classic in New Zealand, a tournament in which she broke through to reach the final the previous season. Dec. 26, 2019: Andreescu wins the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as CP's female athlete of the year. Jan. 11, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season. "The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year,'' Andreescu said. "It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body.'' Jan. 28, 2020: Andreescu is named to Canada's Fed Cup team for a tie against Switzerland the following week, raising hopes for her return. Feb. 7-8, 2020: Andreescu doesn't end up playing in a loss to Switzerland. She was tabbed to play doubles, but Switzerland clinched the tie before the fifth rubber. March 7, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., site of her first career WTA Tour tournament win a year earlier. However, the 2020 edition ends up being cancelled later in the month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. April 26, 2020: Andreescu makes one of her first appearances of the year for the public in a televised benefit in support of Canadian front-line workers during the pandemic. May 22, 2020: Andreescu is placed on the entry list for the Credit One Bank Invitational in June in Charleston, S.C., an event created with the WTA Tour on hiatus during the pandemic. June 17, 2020: Andreescu tweets in support of the United States Tennis Association's drive to hold the U.S. Open during the pandemic. She says she plans to make the most of her chance to return to the court and to reconnect with fellow players. June 23, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the Credit One Bank Invitational. Aug. 4, 2020: Andreescu is placed on the initial entry list for the U.S. Open. Aug. 13, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the U.S. Open, denying her a chance to defend her title. "I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level,'' Andreescu said in a statement. "The U.S. Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss ... being there. However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the COVID pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at the highest level.'' Sept. 19, 2020: Andreescu's agent confirms she will not play in the French Open, the season's final Grand Slam. Sept. 22, 2020: Andreescu announces she will take the rest of the season off to focus on her health and training. "As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics,'' Andreescu said. "I want to use this time to focus my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever.'' Oct. 28, 2020: A video clip posted by Andreescu shows her training on an outdoor clay court, moving without limitation and without injury tape on her joints. Bruneau later confirms she has been training in Monte Carlo. Nov. 10, 2020: Andreescu says she plans to return for the WTA Tour's Australian swing in late January. "Being away from the court for so long has not been easy for me but I am excited to share that I will be returning to the court in 2021, starting with the Australian swing and the Australian Open,'' Andreescu said. "I am feeling really good about the progress I've made during my time off, and I'm ready to get back to competing and doing what I love.'' Dec. 23, 2020: Andreescu posts a picture of her training in Dubai, but she does not compete in the tour's season-opening event in the United Arab Emirates in January. Jan. 11, 2021: Andreescu's agency says she will make her return at the Melbourne Summer Series later in the month. Jan. 16, 2021: Bruneau announces he has tested positive for COVID-19 after the flight to Melbourne. Andreescu's agent says the player was starting a 14-day hard quarantine at her hotel after Bruneau's result. More than 45 other players were in the same situation after two affected flights. Feb. 2, 2021: Andreescu pulls out of the Grampians Trophy, a tune-up for players emerging from hard quarantine, saying she'll make her return at the Australian Open. Feb. 4, 2021: Andreescu says she is physically and mentally ready to return to competitive play for the first time in 15 months at the Australian Open. She says she suffered a torn meniscus in October 2019. Andreescu will face Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania in the first round. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TORONTO — Jacob Markstrom's routine is pretty simple in the NHL's COVID-19 era.The Calgary Flames goalie goes to the rink and gets tested before hitting the ice for practice. When that's done, he heads home to make food, watch TV and go to bed.Rinse. Repeat.That's pretty much what life is currently like for players across the North Division — a one-time-only circuit featuring all seven Canadian franchises borne out of necessity due to pandemic travel restrictions."It's been a lot easier with the rules and the restrictions we have here in Canada to stay healthy," Markstrom said.The same, however, can't be said south of the border, where coronavirus infection rates are much higher and government-mandated public heath measures often more lax.At one point this week, five NHL teams in the U.S. were sitting idle because of the league's COVID-19 protocols.The New Jersey Devils won't play again until at least Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild are off until Thursday, while the Colorado Avalanche won't see action again until Feb. 14. The Vegas Golden Knights had four games postponed before returning to the ice Friday.Players and coaches in Canada are thankful the story is much different here, but are also aware it's no time to let their guard down."We've still got to be cautious and take the precautions seriously, and make sure we're not doing anything stupid to put ourselves at risk," Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "Luckily our division's been good with it. Let's just hope that can continue."All told, 26 games south of the border have been postponed since the season opened Jan. 13, impacting 16 of the league's 24 U.S.-based teams. There are currently 41 players deemed "unavailable" on the league's protocol list — being included doesn't necessarily mean there's been a positive test — but only one is from a Canadian team, Winnipeg Jets centre Pierre-Luc Dubois, who's in the final stages of his quarantine after a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Roughly 100 players have appeared on the COVID-19 list just over three weeks into the season. But NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement this week fewer than half had confirmed positive tests.Meanwhile, Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger, 61, is also a confirmed case."We've been fortunate in the (North) Division," Toronto Maple Leafs winger Zach Hyman said. "We have to stay diligent."Teams are only allowed at the hotel, arena and airport when on the road during a 56-game season that features division-only play, but the situation on the ground is completely different in Canada compared to the many parts of the U.S."It's a lot easier for us to have a clean sheet," Flames defenceman Christopher Tanev said. "We can't really do anything. It's a pretty full lockdown."Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said the issues with some American teams — on top of games being postponed, practice facilities are also shuttered — is a reminder the virus remains a threat across the board."We've got to be responsible despite the fact here in Canada we've done a good job of avoiding (similar) situations," he said. "I've got a lot of friends inside the league and outside the league in the U.S."They're trying to manage it the best they can."Montreal Canadiens winger Paul Byron, also his team's NHL Players' Association representative, feels fortunate to only be playing in Canada this season."Our government's done a really good job trying to limit (the virus) and eliminate exposures," he said. "Other than going to the rink and going home, there's really nowhere else to go right now. It makes it pretty easy as a hockey player to not put yourself at risk."We have a really good chance here in Canada to keep playing."As a husband and father of three, Oilers forward Kyle Turris said his mind is at more at ease playing in the North Division. "You still have the concern of the virus," he said. "But it just seems like in the U.S. (the virus) spreads more and at a faster rate, and it's a little less cautious."It's something you consider and think about, at times, having a family."Byron, meanwhile, added he has sympathy for players in the U.S."Where some of those teams are, the cases are really bad," he said. "Every time they leave their house they're unfortunately in a position to be exposed. We're pretty lucky to be here in Canada."Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease expert at the University of Toronto who has advised the NHLPA during the pandemic, said higher case counts in the U.S. means players are slightly more at risk to get the virus, even when following league protocols."You can do everything right and still lose," he said, noting a player's wife or child could pick up the virus in the community. "The risk of that is just going to be higher wherever there's a greater community burden and, sadly, there's a greater community burden in the United States."That doesn't mean that Canada's zero risk — everyone has to be careful. It's just a higher risk where there's a higher community burden."Apart from the 213 pages of health measure unveiled before the start of the season, the NHL revised some of its rules this week.The glass behind the benches has been removed for better air flow, players and coaches aren't allowed inside arenas until one hour 45 minutes before puck drop unless they're receiving treatment for injuries, and all team meetings must be virtual."You've got to roll with the punches," Nugent-Hopkins said. "It's not a normal season. It's not a normal anything right now."You have to make a few sacrifices."Jets head coach Paul Maurice said having a couple of players from his team on the protocol list last month was a wake-up call. "It keeps everybody on their toes," he said. "We're not perfect, but we try to be."Byron said he expects further measures from the league in the coming weeks and months."Things are going to tighten and protocols are going to change," he said.Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nate Schmidt, whose former teammates in Vegas were recently sidelined, said it's difficult for players to ramp back up after extended time off."It's a bummer," he said. "You're playing and you're in that routine and all of the sudden, you're out, you're done. It doesn't matter if you had (the virus) or not. "It's just a lot of uncertainty."Tanev said the challenge for North Division clubs moving forward will come when some restrictions are inevitably relaxed in different jurisdictions."As stuff opens ... it's going to be harder for us," he said. "We've got to keep the same discipline."Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said that while the virus will continue hanging over the schedule — even north of the border — his team and its six opponents are in a good spot."COVID's everywhere right now," said the 60-year-old. "We've been fortunate enough to stay away from it. "Every day we keep crossing our fingers that it keeps going that way."- With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021.___Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
A complaint from members of the Canadian women's sevens team has prompted Rugby Canada to call in an independent investigator and revamp the team coaching staff. The sevens side is coached by John Tait, a former Canadian international who serves as Rugby Canada's director of women's high performance. The 47-year-old coached the sevens women to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and gold at the 2015 Pan-American Games. In its five-paragraph release Friday, Rugby Canada did not name Tait, say who was the subject of the investigation or specify the complaint. But Tait does not figure in the new-look coaching setup. "Of course, matters of employment and confidentiality are really important to us. I would ask you to draw your own conclusions," Rugby Canada CEO Allen Vansen said in an interview when asked if Tait was involved in the complaint. In a subsequent email, he said: "matters related to employees are confidential." Vansen said he could not provide further details about the complaint other than to say: "I can certainly share that the complaints are from multiple individuals." Tait, in a text to The Canadian Press, said he can't comment at this time but hoped to be able to speak on the matter in the coming weeks. "It's surreal," he said. Tait, an imposing figure at six foot eight, won 37 caps for Canada from 1997 to 2002. He played professionally in Wales with Cardiff and France with CA Brive. He has been a coaching constant at Rugby Canada for more than a decade, having served as an assistant coach with the men's 15s team and head coach of the women's 15s team prior to taking over the sevens women. Last August, the father of three was given additional responsibilities, handed the high-performance role on the women's side in addition to his sevens head coaching duties. Team captain Ghislaine Landry confirmed that the complaint was made by members of the team but declined further comment. In the statement, Vansen said: “Rugby Canada is taking these concerns very seriously. We are following our internal policies and procedures that are in alignment with established national response guidelines, and in a manner that reflects our values." He said he hoped the investigator's report will be completed by the end of March. "And we have been assured it will be no later than mid-April." The clock is ticking. The Olympic rugby sevens competition is scheduled for July 26-31 in Tokyo. And reputations are at stake. The Canadian women are a medal threat. They were third in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings when the season shut down after five events last year, having finished runner-up at three events and third at a fourth. Canada was third overall the previous season, lifting the trophy at the Kitakyushu Sevens in Japan in April 2019. It marked the first cup win for the Canadian women since 2017. Sandro Fiorino, head coach of the women's 15s team, has temporarily moved from Ontario to Langford, B.C., to serve as interim sevens coach with help from Maria Gallo, an assistant coach with the 15s team. Mick Byrne, a specialist coach with both New Zealand and Australia who has consulted remotely with the Canadian sevens side since 2012, "will assume the role of national senior women’s sevens interim head coach through to the Olympic Games." Rugby Canada said in the statement. Byrne is not currently in Canada. Vansen said Rugby Canada is working on the necessary paperwork to get him into the country. "We remain united and focused on our goal of winning a medal at the Olympic Games." Landry said in email to The Canadian Press. "We are training together and are confident in the interim plan. We look forward to working with Mick, Sandro and Maria." The World Series ground to a halt when the pandemic stuck. Rugby Canada says the women are expected to travel to a tournament in early April with Byrne expected to join the team on the trip. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
LOS ANGELES — Trevor Bauer is coming home to pitch for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner announced his decision on Friday in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account. Bauer narrated the piece, which ended with him saying, "This season is about making sure history remembers us as we wish to be remembered. This season is about adding to our legacy. And I can’t wait, Dodger fans.” The Dodgers made it worth his while: His contract is for $102 million over three years, according to multiple media reports. The video was titled “MY NEW HOME!!!” and the credits said it was written by Bauer, who wore a Dodgers jersey and cap. He tossed a baseball from one hand to the other. Bauer, who turned 30 last month, was born in North Hollywood, went to high school in Santa Clarita and played baseball at UCLA. The right-handed free agent also was negotiating with the New York Mets. Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, tweeted, “So excited for your next chapter with the @Dodgers, Trevor Bauer.” For the second straight year, the Dodgers had a mostly quiet off-season before making a blockbuster deal in February. In 2020, they traded for outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price, who opted out last season because of the pandemic. Price is expected back this year. Price tweeted his reaction: three flushed face emojis and “WOW!!” Bauer joins a Dodgers rotation that had a major league-best 3.02 ERA during the abbreviated 60-game season last year, when the franchise won its first championship since 1988. He gives the club a third Cy Young winner, joining three-time winner Clayton Kershaw and 2012 winner Price. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Dodgers are the first team to have three former Cy Young winners in their rotation since the Detroit Tigers in 2014 had Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Price. With the upcoming season expanding from 60 games to a full 162-game schedule, the Dodgers can go seven-deep in their rotation, which includes Julio Urias, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. Bauer is 75-64 with a 3.90 ERA in nine major league seasons that included a career-best 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA for Cleveland in 2017. He was an All-Star the following year, going 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA. Bauer was 5-4 in his second season with Cincinnati and his 1.73 ERA was second in the major leagues among qualified pitchers behind only Cleveland’s Shane Bieber at 1.63. Bauer earned $6,481,481 in prorated pay from a $17.5 million salary. Arizona drafted Bauer with the third overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft. He made his big league debut with the Diamondbacks the following year and went 1-2 in four starts, then was traded to Cleveland in December 2012 with pitchers Matt Albers and Bryan Shaw as part of a three-team trade that brought shortstop Didi Gregorius and pitcher Tony Sipp to Arizona, outfielder Drew Stubbs to Cleveland and outfielder Shin-Soo Choo to Cincinnati. He was traded to Cincinnati in July 2019 in another three-team deal, one with Cleveland and San Diego that sent pitcher Logan Allen and outfielders Franmil Reyes and Yasiel Puig to the Indians. Bauer has caused controversy on social media. A female college student claimed to USA Today in 2019 that Bauer harassed her on Twitter, accusing him of retweeting an old tweet of her referring to drinking alcohol before her 21st birthday. USA Today said there were 80 tweets of Bauer that mentioned her and 20 of her that mentioned the pitcher. Bauer tweeted the woman “was obsessed with me.” He took after baseball owners for the sport’s economics last May during bargaining to start the pandemic-delayed season. “There’s so many ways to hide the money,” he said, adding owners could reduce ticket prices and at the same time charge more for parking garages they control through different entities that do not benefit the club. “If I’m going to have to trust my salary to Rob Manfred marketing the game to make more money for the game, I am out on that,” Bauer said. “Let me market the game and we’ll all make more money.” Los Angeles’ other off-season moves include re-signing reliever Blake Treinen to a $17.5 million, two-year contract, and agreeing to a $4.75 million, two-year deal with reliever Tommy Kahnle, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in August. Because Bauer turned down an $18.9 million qualifying offer, Los Angeles will forfeit its second-highest pick in the July amateur draft and $500,000 of international signing bonus allocation. Cincinnati will receive an extra draft pick after competitive balance round B, approximately No. 60, as compensation. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Steve Nash is only the second Canadian to become an NBA head coach, but the Hall of Famer is just proud to be part of the northern pipeline that's helping stock NBA rosters and coaching staffs."It’s not like I said I had to be the second coach from Canada. I’m proud of Jay Triano, who was my Olympic coach and our first coach" Nash said. Triano became Canada's first head coach with Toronto in 2008. Nash and the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Raptors on Friday, and shortly before tipoff the rookie head coach talked about the impact Canada's lone NBA team has had on the game."I'm proud of all the growth that the national team program and basketball in general has had in Canada, in large part due to the Raptors," Nash said. "Just to be a part of that fabric is important to me and a source of pride. "I’ve gotten a lot of joy out of seeing the success of so many others, whether it’s Jay or any of the other (assistant) coaches who have made their way to the NBA, and obviously the amount of players we now have in the NBA. It’s cool to see Canada have such a growing impact on the game." Nash and Nick Nurse go back to the late 1990s, when Nurse was coaching the Manchester Giants of the British league. Nash was overseas visiting his brother Martin, who was playing soccer for Bolton, and joined Nurse's team for some practices."To watch his career evolve has been amazing," Nash said of Nurse, who earned coach of the year after guiding the Raptors to an NBA title."He’s a brilliant basketball coach. To come from that side of the basketball world is incredible and a great story. To see him reach the mountain top in 2019 was incredible."The admiration is mutual."Obviously he's done a really good job," Nurse said of the 46-year-old Nash. "And he's a great basketball mind, as you know. I think he's got incredible temperament. You know, 20 games into your coaching career, he's doing a hell of a job."The Nets were 14-9 and boasted the league's highest-scoring offence heading into Friday's game against Toronto.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
The point spread for Super Bowl LV hadn't seen much movement before Friday.
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday: ENGLAND Manchester United hosts Everton buoyed by thrashing Southampton 9-0. A victory would take second-placed United level on points with Manchester City but having played two more games. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expecting to have Edinson Cavani available, having taken the striker off at halftime against Saints due to an ankle knock. Everton arrives at Old Trafford chasing a fifth successive league away win but will be without goalkeeper Jordan Pickford due to a rib injury. Saturday’s program opens with Arsenal at Aston Villa also without its first-choice goalkeeper after Bernd Leno was sent off in a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton. That could mean Alex Runarsson, who came off the bench against Wolves, making his first league start. Arsenal is in 10th, a point and a place behind Villa but having played two more games. West Ham travels across London to Fulham only two points from the Champions League spots in fifth place. Southampton is back in action from its humiliation against Newcastle. Burnley plays Brighton sitting only a place above the relegation zone but eight points clear of danger. SPAIN Real Madrid visits last-place Huesca needing a win to not fall further behind Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid, which is 10 points ahead with an extra game to play. Madrid will be without Sergio Ramos, nursing a left-leg injury, and the injured Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, and Lucas Vázquez. Coach Zinedine Zidane will be back on the sideline after testing negative following a coronavirus infection. Madrid is in third place, behind Barcelona in second on overall goal difference. A red-hot Sevilla is only one point behind both of the powerhouses in fourth place before it hosts Getafe. Julen Lopetegui’s side has won six straight games in all competitions. Fifth-place Villarreal visits Elche with striker Gerard Moreno still doubtful as he recovers from a left-leg injury. Villarreal has drawn three straight in the league without him and was eliminated by Levante from the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Levante hosts Granada flying high after qualifying for the cup’s final four and having beaten Madrid 2-1 in the last round of the league. ITALY Juventus and Roma face each other knowing the winner can close in on the top two. Third-placed Roma is a point above Juventus and seven below leader Inter Milan, which won at Fiorentina 2-0 on Friday. Juventus has played a match less than most of the other teams around it. Juventus has won every single one of its matches in 2021 apart from a league loss against Inter. Andrea Pirlo could rotate his squad as the match is sandwiched between the two legs of the Italian Cup semifinals against Inter, with Juve leading 2-1. Napoli will move into the top four with a win but visits Genoa, which has undergone a revival under coach Davide Ballardini and won three of its past four matches. Seventh-placed Atalanta is three points below the top four and hosts relegation-threatened Torino. Sassuolo welcomes Spezia. GERMANY Borussia Dortmund visits Freiburg where it can expect another tough game after being taken to extra time by second-division Paderborn in the German Cup on Tuesday. Erling Haaland’s winner ensured back-to-back victories for Edin Terzic’s team after a mini-slump of three games without a win. Any slip up in Freiburg will increase the pressure again on the young coach who took over from the fired Lucien Favre in December. Dortmund is sixth in the Bundesliga and in danger of dropping out of the European qualification places with Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin just behind. Gladbach hosts Cologne for the Rhine derby in Saturday’s late game. Union visits Mainz, where it can also expect a hard game from a rival battling for survival. Second-placed Leipzig visits last-placed Schalke. Leipzig is keen to stay in winning form ahead of a Champions League last-16 game against Liverpool, though German travel restrictions mean it’s not clear where that game can be played. Bayer Leverkusen has dropped out of the Champions League places with a sorry run of form — four defeats in five games — as it hosts Stuttgart. Leverkusen will be keeping an eye on the visitors’ in-form forward, Silas Wamangituka. He has scored in each of his last five games across all competitions. Riding high in third thanks to a solid defence, Wolfsburg travels to Augsburg. FRANCE Lyon can exert some pressure on its fellow title challengers Lille and Paris Saint-Germain with a home win against Strasbourg. Victory would put Rudi Garcia's Lyon side on top heading into Sunday's games involving PSG and current leader Lille. But Garcia will again be without central defender Jason Denayer, who is nursing a hamstring injury which ruled him out midweek. After beating defending champion PSG last weekend and then drawing against fifth-placed Rennes, relegation battler Lorient looks to maintain its good form when it hosts mid-table Reims. The other game sees Rennes travel to play Lens, which is again without injured striker Igniatus Ganago. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Every year, Hall of Fame President David Baker knocks on newly elected members' doors in the Super Bowl host city. That will change this year.
Britt Reid hit a stranded car on an entrance ramp near the Chiefs' facility.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers now have a payroll $50 million bigger than any other team.