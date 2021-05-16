Chas McCormick comes home
Chas McCormick scores on Carlos Correa's ground ball and makes the Astros' lead 2-0 in the bottom of the 5th inning
What a speech.
Stewart finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds.
Oliveira is the new UFC lightweight champion after turning things around in the second round to knock out Chandler.
Nathan MacKinnon returned to the ice for practice Saturday and all signs point to him being back in the lineup for Game 1 of a first-round series against the St. Louis Blues.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
With a quartet of well-rounded squads in the Penguins, Capitals, Bruins and Islanders quartet, the East is going to be an absolute slog.
We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.
Anthony Davis said it "would have been a dream" if he'd heard Kobe Bryant say one particular thing to him.
The Lakers needed a win, and they got it.
Undrafted out of Virginia Union, Ben Wallace was traded to Detroit Pistons in 2000. He helped win 2004 title & was 4-time Defensive Player of the Year
Marv Albert is reportedly calling it a career nearly 60 years after he called his first Knicks game.
Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Pujols' new home isn't far from his old one.
The Jaguars coach may be looking for his next Percy Harvin.
Hockey Canada announced Friday its roster of 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders for the event, which starts May 21.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri's second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the net as New York beat the Penguins for the first time in five tries at PPG Paints Arena this season. Pageau and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders. Rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves in his playoff debut and New York handed Pittsburgh its 10th playoff loss in the franchise's past 11 postseason games. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby, Frederick Gaudreau and Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, but the East Division champions couldn't capitalize despite controlling play for most of the first two periods. Jarry finished with 37 saves but had issues with his glove side. All four of New York goals sailed over, around or seemingly through Jarry's left arm. The Islanders came in on their heels after finishing the regular season in a 6-6-3 funk, with none of the victories coming against playoff qualifiers. They appeared to have the advantage in net until veteran Semyon Varlamov was scratched, making Sorokin just the second rookie goaltender in Islanders' history to start the opening game of the postseason. The 25-year-old Russian appeared a little shaky early. While Palmieri gave the Islanders the early lead with a wrist shot from the right circle that Jarry couldn't snag, Gaudreau tied it 11:10 into the first when he collected a rebound off his own shot and ripped it by Sorokin. Crosby then picked up his 69th career playoff goal — and 190th career postseason point — with a sublime deflection in which he fended off New York defenseman Andy Greene and redirected the puck with just the tip of his stick. The goal — which moved Crosby into a tie with Hall of Famer Brett Hull for seventh on the NHL's career postseason scoring list — gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead 3:47 into the second. Sorokin responded by settling in and giving his teammates time to collect themselves. New York eventually found its footing, playing the heavy, thudding game favored by head coach Barry Trotz. The Islanders pinned the Penguins down in their own end and kept firing away at Jarry. Pageau's wrist shot from the left circle zipped over Jarry's glove 3:33 into the third to tie it and when Nelson fluttered the puck by Jarry, the Islanders appeared ready to steal the series opener. Kapanen, however, responded less than a minute later. His fifth career playoff goal with 3:39 remaining shook the Penguins out of their doldrums and forced the extra period. The teams traded chances for most of overtime until Palmieri found room down low to end the longest-ever playoff game between the two teams. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Will Graves, The Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund capitalized on a favor from Schalke to secure a spot in the Champions League on Sunday, while Hamburger SV’s hopes of rejoining the Bundesliga were put on hold for another year. Dortmund won 3-1 at Mainz to be sure of finishing at least fourth to qualify for Europe’s top club competition. Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, Marco Reus converted from close range in the 42nd, and substitute Julian Brandt sealed the win in the 80th. Eintracht Frankfurt looked set to qualify when it was leading Dortmund by seven points with six rounds remaining, but the team slumped once coach Adi Hütter announced he was leaving for Borussia Mönchengladbach next season. Frankfurt’s 4-3 loss at already-relegated Schalke on Saturday was its third defeat in five games. Dortmund’s win on Sunday was its sixth straight, and it lifted Edin Terzić’s side into third place ahead of the late game between Leipzig and Wolfsburg, which needs a point to be mathematically certain of Champions League qualification. A strong thunderstorm storm delayed the second half after a first half to forget for Mainz. Mainz, which was previously second-last and a strong candidate for relegation, was unbeaten in nine games under new coach Bo Svensson and it clinched survival through others’ results on Saturday. It seemed the celebrations took their toll. “No question, we can do better,” Mainz sports director Christian Heidel said at halftime. Mainz was much improved for the second half but Erling Haaland set up Brandt for his third goal of the season before Robin Quaison got the home side’s consolation with a penalty in injury time. HAMBURG DENIED AGAIN In Germany’s second division, former Bundesliga heavyweight Hamburg lost 3-2 in Osnabrück to end its promotion hopes for the third successive year. Hamburg dropped to fifth and can no longer finish in the top three. Bochum, Holstein Kiel or Greuther Fürth are seeking to secure automatic qualification as the top two from the final round of games next Sunday, while the other will finish third for a two-leg playoff against the team that finishes third from bottom in the Bundesliga on Saturday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP By Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press